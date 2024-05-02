Russia's military presence in Crimea unchanged, no signs of offensive buildup, says military spox

Spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk noted that the Russians primarily use the occupied territories to shell the unoccupied part of Ukraine.

Dmytro Pletenchuk (Photo: Facebook)

In the occupied Crimea, there are currently no signs of the formation of offensive groups or sudden changes in the condition, location or number of the Russian army, Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, announced on national television.

Asked about the transfer of tanks and armored vehicles to occupied Crimea a few weeks ago and the possible readiness of the Russian Armed Forces for the movement of Ukrainian forces deep into the occupied peninsula, the spokesman said that it is still too early to draw conclusions about the possible strengthening of this axis of activity of Russian forces.

Rotational measures can take place in the Russian army, he stressed.

"Each unit, accordingly, arrives and departs with its own equipment. Currently, there are no signs of the formation of offensive groups or sharp changes in the state, position and number of our enemy's forces. Yes, there is constant movement. But to draw conclusions about the fact that they are somehow intensifying this axis, it is still probably too early," said Pletenchuk.

He also noted that the Russians primarily use the occupied territories to shell the unoccupied part of Ukraine.

On April 26, the Pentagon announced that Ukrainian forces will be able to use long-range ATACMS missiles received from the United States for more effective strikes against Russian troops in the temporarily occupied Crimea.