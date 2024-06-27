HUR discusses Magura drone operations in Sea of Azov

An intelligence representative said that the drone's effectiveness depends on various conditions and situational factors

Magura V5 (Photo: Wikipedia)

The use of Magura drones in the Sea of Azov will depend on the circumstances and conditions under which they operate, as the use of such maritime drones requires a comprehensive set of measures, said a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Yevhen Yerin, during a TV marathon.

Yerin said the Magura maritime drone can operate on any water surface within a radius of 800 km, but it depends on the situation and conditions.

"Any deployment of the Magura involves not just combat use but a whole range of measures necessary for the successful completion of the mission," he noted.

The intelligence representative stressed that the drone's effectiveness depends on the successful execution of each component.

Reference MAGURA V5 is a Ukrainian multi-purpose surface unmanned boat known for its versatility and capability to perform a wide range of tasks. These tasks include surveillance, reconnaissance, patrolling, search and rescue, mine countermeasures, maritime security, and combat missions. The drone is 5.5 meters long and weighs less than 1000 kg. It has a significant payload capacity of 320 kg and can operate over distances up to 400 km within an 800 km radius. The drone's autonomy is up to 60 hours, and it can carry a combat load of up to 200 kg. The cruising speed of the MAGURA V5 is 41 km/h, with a maximum speed of 78 km/h. It uses various navigation methods, including automatic GNSS, inertial, and visual navigation, and can transmit up to three HD video streams. The drone is equipped with 256-bit encryption for cryptographic protection. Additionally, the MAGURA V5 is outfitted with an autopilot system, video subsystems including night vision, backup communication modules, and a combat component. The total cost of the complex is approximately $273,000.

