Zelenskyy approves creation of Unmanned Systems Forces

Control over the implementation of the decision is assigned to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Decree No. 382/2024, which approves the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to create the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The control over the implementation of this decision is assigned to the Secretary of the NSDC. The decree takes effect on the day of its publication – June 25.

"To enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the use of unmanned and robotic aerial, maritime, and ground systems, ensuring their readiness for use, and in accordance with the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Security and Defense Council has decided: to support the proposal submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces as a separate branch within the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the document states.

