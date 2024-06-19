HUR identifies Russians who executed Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – names and photos

Russian military personnel from the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment are involved in the crime, according to intelligence reports

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) has identified those responsible for the execution of four Ukrainian prisoners of war in May near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the second half of May, near Robotyne, soldiers from the aggressor state executed Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to the intelligence.

The execution was recorded on video: four Ukrainian soldiers with raised hands, unarmed, surrendered and were then forced to lie face down and shot at point-blank range by the Russians.

The perpetrators of the execution belonged to an assault group of the 70th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 42nd Motorized Rifle Division, 58th Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. The unit's permanent station is located in the city of Shali (Chechnya).

At the time of the execution of the Ukrainian prisoners of war near Robotyne, the regiment was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Mairebekovich Abayev, callsign "Buffalo."

The war crime also involved the following military personnel of the occupying army:

→ Captain Dmitriy Olegovich Nagornyi – commander of the 2nd battalion;

→ Senior Lieutenant Temirlan Umarovich Abutalimov – commander of the 1st assault company;

→ Lieutenant Zaur Sergeyevich Biekov – commander of the 3rd assault company;

→ Senior Lieutenant Yusup Paizulayevich Imagazaliyev – commander of the 6th assault company.

Main Directorate of Intelligence

Intelligence also noted that these servicemen might be involved in the killing of several other Ukrainian prisoners of war later in May 2024. This is evidenced by intercepted radio communications, during which one of the Russian assault company commanders orders his subordinates to shoot the Ukrainian soldiers.

