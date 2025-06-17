"I have to come back early." Trump leaves G7 summit early

Trump returns to Washington due to the situation in the Middle East

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump is leaving the G7 summit early and returning to Washington, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt announced on the X network.

According to her, Trump "had a great day at the G7 summit." In particular, he signed a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer .

"Much has been accomplished, but due to events in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight (June 16 local time – ed.) after dinner with the heads of state," she wrote.

CNN later noted that Trump confirmed that he needed to return to Washington as soon as possible due to the situation in the Middle East.

"I'm having dinner with these wonderful leaders (of the G7) and then I'm getting on a plane. I have to come back early," he said.

Before that, the US president called on the residents of Tehran to immediately evacuate the city on his social network.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I advised them to sign. What a disgrace and what a waste of human lives. Everyone should evacuate Tehran immediately," he wrote.

The White House also shared Trump's post, highlighting a quote about the need to evacuate Tehran.