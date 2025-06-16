Axios: Trump, Zelenskiy may meet at G7 summit in Canada

The US President has a series of meetings with foreign politicians scheduled

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Presidential Office)

US President Donald Trump may meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 summit in Canada. This is reported by Axios, citing an unnamed White House official.

In addition to Zelenskiy, Trump, according to the anonymous source, is scheduled to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

At the same time, The Telegraph reported on June 13, citing unnamed sources, that interaction between Trump and Zelenskyy at the NATO summit could be limited due to the risk of a public spat. In general, the protocol is allegedly planned to prevent conflicts between the US president and other foreign leaders.

The last personal meeting between Zelensky and Trump took place during the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26.