IAEA chief believes their presence prevents nuclear accidents at Zaporizhzhia NPP

There could have been a nuclear accident at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) if it were not for the presence of IAEA representatives, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in an interview with Ukrinform.

Grossi was asked what specific influence the IAEA has on the Russian Federation to ensure safety at ZNPP.

"I think the IAEA has a very important role, and in terms of the influence, it's perhaps for others to judge, but I believe that our presence there, our interaction there, has had a very important impact and influence on the situation. I am persuaded that if the IAEA had not been there permanently as it is, we would have already faced a nuclear accident," he said.

Grossi acknowledged that the organization cannot claim the situation at the plant has improved until peace or a more stable situation is achieved.

At the same time, Grossi noted that the IAEA successfully provides immediate information about issues at ZNPP, assesses the situation, and brings "a measure of reassurance to the public in Ukraine and neighboring countries, including Russia." He mentioned power outages and attacks on the plant as problems.

"Because if there is a radioactive accident, everybody will be affected. This will not stop at the borders. This will affect many, many people," he said.

