If Russia did not have nuclear weapons, we would be in Ukraine – head of NATO's military committee

According to Admiral Bauer, this is the main difference between the wars in Afghanistan and Ukraine

Rob Bauer (Photo: EPA/YONHAP)

If Russia weren't a nuclear power, NATO troops would already be in Ukraine, NATO's Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer said at the Prague Defense Summit held from November 8 to 10.

"I'm absolutely sure if the Russians did not have nuclear weapons we would have been in Ukraine, kicking them out. We would have. But they have nuclear weapons," Bauer said.

According to Bauer, this is the main difference between the wars in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

He also emphasized that he does not rule out the participation of NATO troops in the conflict with Russia, but noted that in such a case, the Alliance "risks as an organization." Therefore, in the opinion of the Western official, this is more of a political than a military question.

"Afterwards everybody say, 'yeah, but the red line wasn't the red line so why didn't we give those weapons earlier'. But if you are looking at the problem in the future like the question is there – and you don't necessarily understand the consequences – then it's much more difficult" the admiral concluded.

On September 8, it was reported that in 2022 there was a risk of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

On September 26, the European Union stated that Vladimir Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons against a non-nuclear country would not affect support for Ukraine.

On September 29, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin should be afraid to use nuclear weapons, but no one knows what he has in mind.

On September 30, Jens Stoltenberg said he did not see changes in Russia's nuclear policy that would require a reaction from NATO.

On October 11, new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte urged not to react to Putin's nuclear threats and added that the Alliance can respond to "any threats."