According to the president, Ukraine's own production of weapons is not enough to "prevail or survive"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS)

Ukraine will lose if the United States, under a Donald Trump administration, reduces military aid, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Republican news channel Fox News.

"If they will cut, I think we will lose," said Zelenskyy.

While Ukraine has its own production capabilities, they are insufficient to achieve victory or even to survive, he added.

"But it will be, if such choice will be the American choice, so we will decide what we’ll have to do," the president concluded.

On November 19, during his address to the Verkhovna Rada, Zelenskyy announced that he had tasked Ukrainian manufacturers with producing 3,000 cruise missiles and 30,000 long-range drones. He also revealed that since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine has produced over 2.5 million mortar shells and artillery rounds of various calibers.

On November 17, 2024, The New York Times reported that President Joe Biden had allowed Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike targets in Russia.

In the early hours of November 19, a powerful explosion occurred near a large weapons depot in the town of Karachev, Bryansk Oblast.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Russian arsenal of the 1046th Material and Technical Support Center near Karachev.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has long-range strike capabilities against Russia but declined to confirm that the Russian arsenal in Bryansk was hit by American long-range ATACMS missiles.