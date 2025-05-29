In Kyiv, a balcony fell on American director Christopher Walters – video

In the Podil district of Kyiv, a balcony fell on the famous American director Christopher Walters, who came to Ukraine to document the war. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko.

According to him, it happened right in front of the entrance to the apartment building. Walters was injured.

"This is not an enemy attack, but the result of years of inaction. I have urgently instructed the newly appointed head of the Podil District State Administration, Volodymyr Nakonechnyi, to keep in touch with the victim, to take the situation with this building under his personal control, and to inspect all facades for danger," Tkachenko said .

He added that KMIA will provide all necessary assistance to the victim, and then "there will be a serious conversation with the district management companies.".