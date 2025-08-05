Evgenia Gutsul has been found guilty of illegally financing a party banned by Chisinau

Dictator Vladimir Putin and Evgenia Gutsul (Photo: Evghenia Guțul/Telegram)

A Chisinau court sentenced Evgenia Gutsul, the head of the Moldovan autonomous region of Gagauzia, to seven years imprisonment in a case involving the illegal financing of Shor's party. This was reported by... reports TV8.

The court found Gutsul guilty of illegally importing money obtained from an organized crime group from Russia to finance the activities of the pro-Russian party of oligarch Ilan Shor in 2019-2022.

The prosecution requested a nine-year prison sentence for the head of Gagauzia.

Also, in the case of illegal financing, the court found former secretary of Shor's central office, Svitlana Popan, guilty and sentenced her to six years imprisonment. The prosecution had requested eight years imprisonment for her.

The lawyers of the convicted persons announced their intention to appeal the decision of the court of first instance.

Hutsul and Popan were arrested in the courtroom and taken to a correctional colony pending the appeal decision.

Before the court verdict, Hutsul was under house arrest, while Popan was under the supervision of the investigation.