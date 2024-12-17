In Moscow, the chemical defense chief was killed in an explosion after SSU suspicion – photo

The cause of the explosion, according to propagandists, could have been an explosive device near the house.

Explosion in Moscow (Photo: propaganda media)

Russian propagandists TASS, citing information from operational services, announced an explosion in Moscow. According to unconfirmed information from the BAZA Telegram channel, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, and his assistant were killed.

Igor Kirillov

Information about the explosion on Ryazansky Prospekt in the Nizhny Novgorod district of Moscow appeared at around 6:00 a.m. on December 17. It is reported that windows in nearby apartments were broken by the blast wave.

It is alleged that an explosive device containing 200 grams of TNT was allegedly planted near the entrance to the apartment building. According to the preliminary version, it could have been attached to the handlebars of a scooter parked near the entrance, or even built into the handlebars.

UPDATED AT 07:45. The Investigative Committee stated that a criminal case has already been opened. The official representative of the department, Svitlana Petrenko, confirmed that it was General Kirillov who died.

On December 16, the Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion to General Kirillov in absentia. The agency claims that since February 2022, more than 4,800 cases of the enemy using chemical munitions have been recorded on Kirillov's orders.