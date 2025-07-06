In Russia, there is a collapse at airports, especially in Moscow, due to "external interference" – photos

A number of airports have completely stopped operations, while others are operating with restrictions

Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow (Photo: Russian propaganda resources)

A number of Russian airports have suspended or restricted operations due to "periodic external interference." This was reported by the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.

As of 19:00, the agency reported the suspension of flight services at five airports in Ivanovo (Southern), Kaluga (Grabtsevo), Pskov, St. Petersburg (Pulkovo) and Tambov (Donское).

In Moscow, Sheremetyevo Airport has canceled 171 flights, both arrivals and departures, and another 56 flights are delayed for departure by more than two hours.

At Pulkovo (St. Petersburg), 90 flights have been canceled for arrival and departure, and 37 flights are delayed for departure.

According to Rosaviatsiya, the Chkalov Airport in Nizhny Novgorod faced the longest operational restrictions. Here, 26 flights have been cancelled (both arrivals and departures), and 13 flights are delayed.

Rosaviatsiya announced that the restrictions on airport operations were introduced for security reasons due to "periodic external interference with their operation."