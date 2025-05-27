Drones attacked the Voronezh and Tula regions of the Russia: a number of airports introduced the "Carpet" plan

Tula region (Photo: propaganda media)

On the night of May 27, drones attacked Novomoskovsk, Vuzlova in the Tula region, and Borisoglebsk in the Voronezh region. Explosions were heard there, according to Russian propaganda Telegram channels.

The Governor of the Tula Region, Dmitry Milyaev, wrote on the evening of May 26 and the night of May 27 that a danger had been declared in the region due to a UAV attack.

Local residents told the propaganda Telegram channel Shot that at least five explosions were heard over Novomoskovsk (32 km from Tula) at around 01:40 and at least two more over the town of Vuzlova.

Flashes were visible in the sky and a roar was heard. There is currently no official information about casualties or damage.

Explosions were also heard in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast. According to local governor Alexander Gusev, a threat of a UAV attack was declared in the region at around 01:00.

A Russian official later wrote that more than 20 UAVs were allegedly detected over four municipalities in the region.

As a result of the fall of debris from an allegedly downed drone, a forest caught fire in the east of the region, but the fire has already been extinguished, Gusev reported.

In addition, during the night and at dawn on May 27, some Russian airports suspended operations.

According to Rosaviatsia, restrictions on the arrival and departure of civilian aircraft have been introduced at the airports of Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, and Tambov.

Before that, restrictions were introduced on the operation of Kaluga Airport.

This morning, Rosaviatsia representative Artem Korenyako announced that restrictions on arrival and departure at Saratov Airport had been lifted.

The Ministry of Defense has not yet reported on the number of drones allegedly shot down.