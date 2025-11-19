Satellite equipment and SIM cards without passport linkage banned in occupation - DIU

Sim-card (Illustrative photo: Deposinphotos)

Russia restricts access to Ukrainian and international information sources for Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. The ban includes television satellite equipment and SIM cards without passport data, reports Main Intelligence Directorate.

In particular, the leaders of the occupation administrations of Donetsk and Luhansk regions signed "decrees" banning the sale, installation and use of satellite television equipment that can "catch" Ukrainian TV channels.

The so-called decree came into force on October 10, and the illegal confiscation of satellite equipment from the population was planned to be completed by November 1.

In addition, the Kremlin has ordered the blocking of Russian SIM cards for civilians who have not linked their passport data to them. The purpose of this decision is to accelerate the forced "passportization" and put additional pressure on Ukrainians who refuse to receive Russian passports, according to the DIU.

In case of refusal from passportization, residents of the temporarily occupied territories will completely lose access to mobile communications.

The occupiers also obliged the authors of Telegram channels in the temporarily occupied territories with more than 10,000 subscribers to add a special bot from Roskomnadzor, which can edit and delete posts and block comments.

"Thus, any messages that highlight corruption in the occupation administrations or criticize the Russian government can be immediately deleted or changed," the DIU explained .

The intelligence service emphasized that the purpose of such measures is to create an information "bubble" in the temporarily occupied territories, where access to Ukrainian and international resources is blocked, and any information not controlled by the authorities is immediately censored.