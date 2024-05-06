No US representative at Putin's "inauguration", but will recognize him as president

Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

The United States will not send a representative to the "inauguration" of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but continues to consider him "president of Russia," according to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing.

"We will not have a representative at his inauguration... You can draw your conclusions," Miller said.

The United States certainly does not consider the election in Russia to be free and fair, but Putin "is the president of Russia and is going to continue in that capacity."

Today, Reuters reported that France will send its ambassador to the Russian dictator's "inauguration" ceremony, while the EU is still considering its response.

The ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, May 7.