"Including personnel". Zelensky announces changes in the Air Force after Russia's attacks

President of Ukraine said that there will be solutions to strengthen the defense system of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced changes to the Ukrainian Air Force, including personnel changes, following Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy system.

"There are separate instructions for the Minister of Defense [Mikhail Fedorovregarding the work of the Air Force and the protection of the sky. There will be solutions," said the head of state on the results special energy selector.

Already in video messages Zelenskyy clarified that he and Fedorov "talked about the work of air defense, checking the consequences of strikes and the circumstances of each Russian attack."

The Head of State noted that all the actions of the occupiers should be analyzed "to every detail," adding that Ukrainian counteraction and defense should "become much stronger."

"It will happen. There will also be decisions that are necessary to change the system of our defense. Including personnel decisions," the President explained.