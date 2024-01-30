Corruption Perceptions Index: Ukraine showed one of the best results in the world in 2023

Ukraine received 36 out of 100 possible points in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index for 2023

Transparency International logo

The international anti-corruption organization Transparency International published the results of the study "Corruption Perceptions Index-2023", in which Ukraine with 36 points ranked 104th among 180 countries of the world. The report is available on the website of the organization.

Ukraine's grew by three points — this is one of the best results for the past year globally.

Since the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine has gained 11 points in the study, which is the largest increase among states that have the status of candidates for the European Union.

At the same time, Ukraine still lags behind the indicators of EU members, where the average score is 64. Denmark boasts the best score with 90 points, and Hungary has the worst with 42 points.

Transparency International offers Ukraine three comprehensive steps that will help improve the level of the fight against corruption and contribute to the effective recovery of Ukraine in 2024:

— Increase the effectiveness of the fight against high-profile corruption

Increase the capacity and conduct an objective competitive selection of NABU employees, SAPO prosecutors, and judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Launch forensic service reform to ensure timely and sustainable access to forensic expertise in high-level corruption investigations.

Eliminate contradictions in criminal legislation and ensure that criminal cases are considered within reasonable terms.

— Effectively use the assets of corrupt officials and accomplices of Russia for the needs of the state

Amend management selection procedures and conduct an independent audit of the ARMA's activities. Increase the efficiency of asset management and sale. Improve confiscation mechanisms and the legal framework for asset recovery, aligning them with international standards. Improve the processes of blocking (pro-)Russian assets (as sanctions preceding confiscation) and introduce criminalization of sanctions circumvention.

— Launch the reform of the Accounting Chamber and the State Audit Service of Ukraine

Develop and approve a draft law on reforming the Accounting Chamber and update the procedure for selecting its management and members. Prior to the legislative reform, the selection and appointment to the Accounting Chamber should be suspended.

Shift the focus of the monitoring of public procurement by the State Audit Service from post-control to prevention. Monitoring and identifying significant violations should precede the conclusion of a contract to prevent losses and other negative consequences.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of fighting graft is "very sensitive" in Ukraine during the war. He admitted that "corruption mistakes" exist and noted that he is fighting against them.

American congressmen should visit Ukraine more often to see real progress in the fight against corruption, said Elizabeth Hoffman, director of congressional and government affairs and fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS, Washington), in a comment to LIGA.net.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that America has a "clear plan" for the development of Ukraine in the future, which will help it become self-sufficient and overcome corruption.