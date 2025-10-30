"Insanity". Trump and Xi Jinping discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war

Trump emphasized that the United States even makes money from the war by selling weapons to NATO countries, but he "doesn't care about the money"

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (Photo: EPA/YONHAP)

The South Korean city of Busan hosted the first meeting in six years between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Among other things, they discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war, Trump after the meeting on board Air Force One.

"Ukraine was discussed very seriously. We have been talking about it for a long time. And we are both going to work together to see if we can achieve something. We agree that the parties are stuck and fighting. Sometimes they just have to fight, I guess. It's crazy. But he [Xi Jinping] is going to help us, and we're going to work together on the issue of Ukraine," Trump said.

At the same time, he believes that the United States and China cannot do much.

"It [Beijing] has been buying oil from Russia for a long time now, which covers a significant part of China's needs. And, you know, I can say that India is behaving very correctly in this regard. But we didn't really discuss oil. We talked about working together to try to end this war," Trump said .

He emphasized that the Russian-Ukrainian war does not affect China and the United States, but he would like to see it end.

"I don't like to see 6000, 7000, 8000 young people – mostly soldiers – die <...> We even make money, but I don't want to talk about profit. I don't care about money in this case," said the US President.

He noted that America sends weapons to NATO countries, which buy and give them to "someone," mostly Ukraine.

"We have discussed all of this. We will work together to try to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine," Trump said.