Zelensky says China gave Russia machine tools for weapons production

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine wants China to stop supplying mercenaries to Russia and put pressure on the aggressor to end the war. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Wille, reports Ukrinform.

The head of state said that his signals are very simple. He recalled a phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in which he assured that he would not supply weapons to the Russians.

Read also Chinese Yaogan satellites over Ukraine: what they really do

"We see that China has been providing weapons machines to the Russian Federation. We see that [China] helps to circumvent sanctions. We see that there are Chinese mercenaries who fought against the Ukrainian military," Zelensky said.

He noted that he would like China to put pressure on Russia to end the war, and not to provide any assistance to prolong it.

on October 23, the President said that China is not interested in Ukraine's victory and Russia's defeat in the war.

On October 25, Trump expressed the opinion that Xi also wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.