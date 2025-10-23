Zelensky: China is not interested in our victory and Russia's defeat

China helps Russia and does not help Ukraine, President says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

China is not interested in Ukraine's victory and Russia's defeat in the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes. He expressed this opinion at a briefing in Brussels.

The President said he does not have a permanent dialog with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. They had only a few phone conversations. Zelenskyy recalls Xi's promise not to sell weapons to Russia.

"I know nothing about arms packages, but I know one thing. China helps Russia and does not help Ukraine. And it is not interested in our victory and in Russia's defeat, in my opinion," he said.

Zelensky added that this is not only his opinion.

"I think that countries that understand what's going on in the relationship between the United States, Russia and China, I think they understand the same thing," the president emphasized.

The head of state suggested that they are not interested in the unity of Europe and the United States, and are not interested in a weak Russia.

On October 23, China criticized US sanctions against Russian oil giants and threatened the European Union for sanctions against Chinese companies.

At the same time, the German Foreign Minister intends to call on China to facilitate a truce between Moscow and Kyiv, as Beijing has influence over the aggressor state.