Trump says Xi Jinping also wants an end to Russia's war against Ukraine

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping (Photo: ROMAN PILIPEY / EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that the head of China Xi Jinping also wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the United States reported during a conversation with journalists on board the presidential plane before departing for Asia.

The journalist asked Trump what influence he wanted China to exert on Russia to stop the war.

"Well, I'd love China to help us out with Russia. We put very big sanctions on Russia [...] they're very biting, they're very strong. But I'd like to see China help us out," the US president replied.

He confirmed that one of the topics of talks with Xi Jinping would be the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"They're killing 7,000 people a week. Soldiers, mostly soldiers. And we'll certainly be talking about that. He'd like to see that end, too," Trump explained.

In his opinion, he and Xi Jinping will have a "great" meeting.

Earlier, on October 23, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that China is not interested in Ukraine's victory and Russia's defeat in the war.