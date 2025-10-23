White House sets date for Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping

U.S. and Chinese leaders to meet in South Korea on the sidelines of the APEC summit

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in China (Illustrative photo 2017: ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump and the head of China Xi Jinping will meet in late October, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed during the briefing.

According to her, the bilateral meeting between Trump and Xi will take place on the morning of Thursday, October 30, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Busan, South Korea.

Leavitt said that the US president's visit to Asia will begin on October 24: first, the politician will visit Malaysia, where he will meet with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attend a working dinner with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Afterward, the US leader will visit Japan and South Korea, where he will meet with the newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the president Lee Jae Myung. Prior to his meeting with Xi, Trump will also participate in the APEC summit.

Earlier, on October 22, Trump said that he plans to discuss with Xi Jinping Beijing's purchase of Russian oil and how to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.