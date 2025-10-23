White House sets date for Trump's meeting with Xi Jinping
President of the United States Donald Trump and the head of China Xi Jinping will meet in late October, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed during the briefing.
According to her, the bilateral meeting between Trump and Xi will take place on the morning of Thursday, October 30, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Busan, South Korea.
Leavitt said that the US president's visit to Asia will begin on October 24: first, the politician will visit Malaysia, where he will meet with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and attend a working dinner with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Afterward, the US leader will visit Japan and South Korea, where he will meet with the newly appointed Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the president Lee Jae Myung. Prior to his meeting with Xi, Trump will also participate in the APEC summit.
Earlier, on October 22, Trump said that he plans to discuss with Xi Jinping Beijing's purchase of Russian oil and how to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.
- The meeting of the US and Chinese leaders will take place against the backdrop of trade confrontation between the countries and new US sanctions against the Russian oil sector.
- on October 22, the United States imposed sanctions against major Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and called on Moscow to immediately agree to a ceasefire.
- Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned new restrictions from Washington. At the same time, Reuters' interlocutors said that Chinese state-owned companies suspended purchases of Russian oiltransported by sea after new US sanctions.
- Meanwhile, president Zelenskyy said that China is not interested in in Ukraine's victory and Russia's defeat in the war.
