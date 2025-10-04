For the first time in Japan, a woman will lead the government

Sanae Takaichi (Photo: Flickr)

In Japan, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has elected former Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi as its new leader. She is likely to become the country's first female prime minister, writes AR and Reuters.

In the second round of internal party voting, Takayichi defeated Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi with 185 votes to 156.

Read also Japan elects a new government – who is leading and why Russia and China are so concerned

In total, two current and three former ministers competed for the LDP chairmanship. The vote was attended by 295 LDP parliamentarians and about 1 million party members.

Abe will replace Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the helm of the party. She is also likely to become Japan's next prime minister, as the LDP remains the largest political force in the lower house, which determines the national leader, and opposition groups are very fragmented.

An extraordinary parliamentary session to elect a prime minister is expected to be convened in mid-October.