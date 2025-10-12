"Don't worry about China, everything will be fine!" Trump comes out with reassurance after tariff threats

US president says Xi Jinping is "just going through a tough time"

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump in China (Illustrative photo 2017: ROMAN PILIPEY/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump amid a new deterioration in trade relations with China, said that "everything will be fine." He said this wrote in its social network Truth Social.

"Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected president Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn’t want Depression for his country, and neither do I," the US leader wrote.

Read also Chinese Yaogan satellites over Ukraine: what they really do

Trump also added that the United States "wants to help China, not hurt it."

On Friday, October 10, Trump made a sharp statement about China and said that sees no reason to meet with its head of state.

In this way, he reacted to the sharp strengthening control over the export of rare earth metals from Beijing.

Subsequently, the US president announced that on November 1, his country would retaliate by introducing 100% duty on goods from China and export controls on all critical software.

Stock prices, oil, and cryptocurrencies have all seen a significant drop as the conflict between the US and China escalates, triggered by Trump's statement on social media, notes Bloomberg agency. At the same time, the US vice president J.D. Vance called it ongoing negotiations.

He urged China to "choose the path of reason," adding that Trump would have more leverage if the standoff drags on.

"It’s going to be a delicate dance, and a lot of it is going to depend on how the Chinese respond. If they respond in a highly aggressive manner, I guarantee you, the president of the United States has far more cards than the People’s Republic of China," the politician said.

However, he added, if Beijing is ready to be reasonable, so will the United States.