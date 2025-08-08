Intelligence: Due to problems, six large Russian companies are cutting salaries and working days
At least six large Russian companies employing more than 800,000 people have introduced a four-day work week, additional days off, and reduced salaries due to economic problems, reports Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR).
According to the company, Russia's largest cement producer, Cemros, is switching its plants and management offices to a four-day week starting October 1, 2025, due to a drop in consumption: "According to projections, cement production in Russia in 2025 will decrease by 7.5% to 51.4 million tons. Consumption may fall by at least 12% this year."
The SZR also adds that staff reductions have begun at the Vympel shipyard in Rybinsk, which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, as its budget deficit has exceeded one trillion rubles (about $12.5 billion).
"LiAz switched to a four-day working week at the end of July due to a 60% drop in demand. Earlier, GAZ, KamAZ and PAZ made similar decisions. AvtoVAZ is considering the introduction of a shorter week starting September 29," the intelligence report said.
Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg, 16% of employees reported being forced to take vacation without their consent, in Moscow, more than 20%, and in Rostov Oblast, more than 27%, which indicates a large-scale practice of hidden downtime across the country, the Ukrainian agency said.
- The Russian Ministry of Finance reported that the budget deficit of the aggressor country for seven months exceeded the annual plan by a quarter and reached 4.88 trillion rubles ($61.44 billion).
