At least six large Russian companies employing more than 800,000 people have introduced a four-day work week, additional days off, and reduced salaries due to economic problems, reports Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR).

According to the company, Russia's largest cement producer, Cemros, is switching its plants and management offices to a four-day week starting October 1, 2025, due to a drop in consumption: "According to projections, cement production in Russia in 2025 will decrease by 7.5% to 51.4 million tons. Consumption may fall by at least 12% this year."

The SZR also adds that staff reductions have begun at the Vympel shipyard in Rybinsk, which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, as its budget deficit has exceeded one trillion rubles (about $12.5 billion).