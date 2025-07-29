Intelligence: Russia spreads fake about secret meeting in the Alps on Ukraine's presidential election

The DIU explained that the enemy is trying to switch public attention from the war to the elections

Ballot box at the elections (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Russia spreads fake news about an allegedly secret meeting in the Alps between Ukrainian military and government officials with representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom to discuss the elections in Ukraine and the "replacement" of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The enemy's goal is to sow discord, reported in the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The fake reports began appearing on July 29 on the orders of the Kremlin as part of another subversive information campaign against Ukraine. This statement is published on behalf of the alleged Russian Foreign Intelligence Service by "propagandists of the highest ranks," according to the intelligence service.

"The lies are aimed at increasing social tension in Ukraine, sowing distrust within the military and political leadership, switching public attention from the war to the elections, provoking discord and reducing the ability of our state to provide armed resistance to the Russian occupiers," the intelligence explained.

Russians have assigned a special role in propaganda to attacks against Ukraine's military intelligence. In particular, they accuse a soldier of one of the intelligence units of alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The DIU reminded about information hygiene and urged not to spread Russian disinformation. Instead, we should focus on fighting "lying and criminal Russia" wherever possible.

Screenshots of the GUR

Screenshots of the GUR