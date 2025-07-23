Main Intelligence Directorate: Russia is preparing provocations amid protests over the law on the NABU and SAP
Russia, particularly its intelligence services and propaganda resources, are actively monitoring the internal situation in Ukraine to exploit the protest sentiments related to the adoption of Law No. 12414. This was reported... reports Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) estimates, Russia intends to discredit Ukraine in the world in order to weaken or destroy Western support for the armed struggle against the aggressor.
Simultaneously, within the country, Russia seeks to exploit public discontent to maximize the escalation of the situation. The Kremlin uses available influence tools, including information resources, to increase protest activity, intensify polarization, and destabilize Ukrainian society.
"The Ukrainian nation is in a genocidal war, in which the aggressor is trying to destroy our state by all means," the statement from the Main Intelligence Directorate reads.
By the way, in 14 cities of Ukraine already... appeared announcements regarding protests against the law depriving the NABU and SAP of their independence. This will be the second day of protests, on the evening of July 22nd.were held in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv.
- On the morning of July 21, the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General began mass searches of employees of the NABU, and later... Two top officials were notified of suspicion of ties with Russia.Simultaneously, the State Bureau of Investigations served notices of suspicion to three NABU officials for the accidents that... occurred in 2021 and 2023Also, the SBU began... Unscheduled inspection of compliance with state secrets at the SAP (Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office).
- July 22, Verkhovna Rada supported the law, amendments to which abolish the independence of the NABU and SAP. On the same day it was signed by President Zelenskyy, who later noted that the authorities will continue to work, but they need to be cleansed of Russian influence.
- At a press conference on July 22, SBU head Malyuk and Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that the series of searches at the NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau) has no political basis, reported from the scene by our correspondent LIGA.net.
- The head of the SBU also emphasized that comparing Zelenskyy with Yanukovych is inappropriate against the backdrop of searches at the NABU. He noted that he would not allow the pro-Russian public to be untouchable in the Ukrainian rear.
