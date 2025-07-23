Main Intelligence Directorate: Russia is preparing provocations amid protests over the law on the NABU and SAP

Russia intends to discredit Ukraine in the world in order to weaken or destroy Western support, warns Ukrainian intelligence.

Rally (Photo: Facebook account of Massi Nayem)

Russia, particularly its intelligence services and propaganda resources, are actively monitoring the internal situation in Ukraine to exploit the protest sentiments related to the adoption of Law No. 12414. This was reported... reports Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) estimates, Russia intends to discredit Ukraine in the world in order to weaken or destroy Western support for the armed struggle against the aggressor.

Simultaneously, within the country, Russia seeks to exploit public discontent to maximize the escalation of the situation. The Kremlin uses available influence tools, including information resources, to increase protest activity, intensify polarization, and destabilize Ukrainian society.

"The Ukrainian nation is in a genocidal war, in which the aggressor is trying to destroy our state by all means," the statement from the Main Intelligence Directorate reads.

By the way, in 14 cities of Ukraine already... appeared announcements regarding protests against the law depriving the NABU and SAP of their independence. This will be the second day of protests, on the evening of July 22nd.were held in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Lviv.