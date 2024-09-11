Iran transfers Fath 360 missiles to Russia, aggressor may use them within weeks – Pentagon

The United States cannot yet say how many Fath 360 ballistic missiles were handed over

Pat Ryder (Photo - Pentagon / Alexander Kubitza)

Iran has supplied Russia with Fath 360 ballistic missiles, which could be used against Ukraine in the coming weeks, Pentagon spokesperson General Major Pat Ryder said at a briefing.

"The United States has confirmed reports that Iran has transferred shipments of Fath 360 close-range ballistic missiles to Russia, which we assess could employ them within weeks against Ukraine, leading to the deaths of even more Ukrainian civilians," Ryder said.

The Department of Defense has not yet specified the number of missiles involved.

Ryder emphasized that the Fath 360 (BM-120) missiles have a range of about 75 miles (nearly 120 km) and will allow Russia to conserve more advanced, longer-range missiles for other targets.

On September 6, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran had provided Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

On September 7, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iran's actions and warned of "devastating consequences."

On September 11, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that Iran had transferred ballistic missiles to Russia. The US Treasury Department also announced new sanctions against Iran.