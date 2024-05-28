For the first time, Iran supplies Russia with latest aerial bombs – Bild

According to expert Röpcke, the use of such aerial bombs may indicate a "new level" of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow

Mohajer-6. Illustrative image (Photo: Ministry of Defense)

The Iranian Mohajer-6 drone that crashed in Russia's Kursk Oblast was probably carrying the latest Iranian Qaem-5 guided aerial bombs, reported Bild, citing the words of military expert Julian Röpcke, who commented on the video from the crash site.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The newspaper noted that the drone was probably supposed to attack Sumy Oblast, but did not reach the target and crashed.

According to Röpcke, the use of such bombs may indicate a "new level" of military cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

REFERENCE The Qaem-5 has a tele-guidance system and can be equipped with various types of warheads. Its declared range is up to 40 km, with a minimum operating altitude of about 3 km. Iran adopted the system in August 2019. The Qaem-5 has a tele-guidance system and can be equipped with various types of warheads. Its declared range is up to 40 km, with a minimum operating altitude of about 3 km. Iran adopted the system in August 2019.

Developed by Iranian company Qods Aviation Industries, the Mohajer-6 was put into mass production in 2018 and is considered Iran's most successful export drone. This drone is designed for both reconnaissance and combat operations. It has a maximum takeoff weight of 600 kg, a wingspan of 10 meters, and a top speed of 200 km/h.

In September 2022, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had shot down a Mohajer-6 drone for the first time. After that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stripped the Iranian ambassador to Ukraine of his accreditation and decided to reduce the number of diplomatic staff at the Iranian embassy. The last time such a drone was destroyed was on September 2.

In July 2023, the then Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that he did not rule out the possibility that Iran could transfer Mohajer-6 UAVs to Russia as part of its military assistance.

On November 21, 2023, the Southern Defense Forces announced that a rare Iranian Mohajer-6 drone was downed over the Black Sea, which Russia had launched at Odesa Oblast.