"Irresponsible provocation". Ukraine reacts toe launch of intercontinental missile by North Korea

The new test indicates the advancement of North Korea's missile program, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted

Kim Jong Un (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Ukraine has called on its partners to take immediate action against the regimes of Russia and North Korea following DPRK's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The diplomatic office "strongly condemned" the latest missile launch by North Korea, stating that it is "another irresponsible provocation that undermines peace and stability both on the Korean Peninsula and globally."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that North Korea continues to deliberately destabilize the situation and recalled that its regime has supplied artillery ammunition, ballistic missiles, and military units to Russia for the war.

The advancement of North Korea's missile program is evidenced by the new weapon test, which reached a maximum altitude compared to previous launches, the Ukrainian department noted.

The ministry expressed "particular concern" over the deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, which requires an "immediate and decisive response from the international community."

Ukraine called on its partners to take "immediate actions for decisive counteraction" against the Russian and North Korean regimes, including increasing sanctions pressure on these countries and maximizing Ukraine's capabilities within the framework of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan.

Earlier, on October 18, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made a similar appeal to partners in response to the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia.

On Thursday, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan. The Japanese government reported that the missile had the longest flight time of any North Korean missile.

The North Korean missile flew for 86 minutes and covered a distance of approximately 1,000 km with a record altitude of over 7,000 km, according to Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani.

South Korea believes there is a "high probability" that North Korea will demand technology transfers from Russia in various fields in exchange for deploying its troops. This includes technologies related to tactical nuclear weapons.

Earlier, on October 29, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the US is "carefully studying" Zelenskyy's Victory Plan and considering "additional options" to help Ukraine win.

On October 28, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed the involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine and their redeployment to Russia's Kursk Oblast.

On October 20, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent his army to fight against Ukraine as "cannon fodder."

This week (October 28 – November 3), a South Korean delegation is expected to visit Ukraine to share information about the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia and discuss cooperation between Seoul and Kyiv.