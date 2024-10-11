ISIS terrorist wanted by Interpol for seven years arrested in Kyiv – photo

The man had been living in Ukraine for several years and was attempting to establish an illegal business, investigators say

Soldiers of the Security Service of Ukraine (Photo by SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported the arrest of an alleged member of the international terrorist organization ISIS in Kyiv. The man has been wanted by Interpol for seven years.

According to the SBU, the detainee is a citizen of a Central Asian country. He illegally entered Ukraine with a forged passport before the full-scale invasion and had been evading justice by frequently changing his addresses, cities, and phone numbers.

Investigators claim that the man was involved in smuggling ISIS militants to Syria, which led to his being placed on the international wanted list in 2017. In Kyiv, he is also accused of attempting to assist citizens from countries with "elevated terrorist risk" in illegally obtaining legal status, according to the SBU.

Authorities managed to locate his current residence, where he was arrested. He is now in custody, and the process of extraditing him to his home country, which issued the international warrant, is underway.