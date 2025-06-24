Israel agrees to ceasefire with Iran

Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo - EPA)

Israel has officially agreed to US President Donald Trump's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire with Iran. The relevant statement was released by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu .

At night, Netanyahu convened a Cabinet meeting with the Defense Minister, Chief of Staff and Mossad chief to report that Israel had achieved all the goals of Operation Rising Lion and "much more.".

"Israel has eliminated a dual immediate existential threat – both in the nuclear and missile fields. In addition, the IDF achieved full control of Tehran's airspace, severely damaged the military leadership and destroyed dozens of central Iranian government targets," Netanyahu's office said .

Israel thanks Trump and the United States "for their defense support and participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat".

"In view of the achievement of the objectives of the operation and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire," the statement reads.

At the same time, Israel emphasized that would respond decisively to any violation of the ceasefire .

Civilians urged to continue to follow instructions from the Home Front Command until full compliance with the ceasefire is confirmed.