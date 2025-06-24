Iran fires missiles at Israel despite Trump's ceasefire announcement

Iran launched missiles towards Israel on the morning of June 24, with casualties reported

The aftermath of Iran's strike on Israel (Photo: x.com/Mdais)

The IDF reported that on the morning of June 24, it detected missiles that Iran had launched towards Israel, contrary to US President Donald Trump's statements about a ceasefire. The Israeli army reported this on Telegram .

"Recently, sirens sounded in several areas of Israel after missiles were detected launched from Iran towards the State of Israel. Defense systems are working to intercept the threat," the IDF said in a statement.

Rocket alerts have been raised in many areas across the country. Two salvos of rockets have been fired at Israel. The latest launch caused damage to civilian infrastructure in Beersheba.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service reported that three people were killed in a rocket attack on a residential building in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba.

MDA previously reported that a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s, and a man in his 20s were seriously injured.

Six other people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The aftermath of the impact (Photo: x.com/Mdais)

Earlier, Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire. The US president specified that it should begin approximately six hours after both countries complete their final missions.

The ceasefire was to last 12 hours, after which the war would be considered over.

"Iran will officially begin a ceasefire, and at the 12th hour Israel will begin a ceasefire, and at the 24th hour the entire world will welcome the official end of the 12-day war," Trump wrote.

He stressed that during the ceasefire, each side will remain peaceful and respectful.

"Provided that everything works out as it should, and it will, I would like to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, for having the stamina, courage and intelligence to end what should be called the '12-day war,'" the US president added.