Iran announced a "powerful attack" on the US base. Qatar: Air defense successfully worked out

The base itself was evacuated ahead of time, a spokesman for Qatari diplomacy said.

Iranian missiles (Illustrative photo: EPA)

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a "powerful and devastating" strike on a US air base in Qatar. At the same time, the country itself says that air defenses successfully intercepted Iranian missiles, CNN reports.

Iran's IRGC said the country launched a "powerful and destructive missile strike" on the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar in response to a US attack on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.

Tehran claims that Iran "will never leave unanswered any aggression against its territorial integrity, sovereignty or national security."

Meanwhile, Qatar's Ministry of Defense said its air defenses successfully intercepted this Iranian attack, adding that no one was injured as a result.

Meanwhile, a local resident of Doha, the capital of Qatar, told CNN that the country's leadership did not warn people about the attack: "Our [two] children were completely taken by surprise and did not know what to do when we ran for cover. There was no warning from the Qatari authorities to take cover. It seems there was a lot of initial fire and interceptions [of Iranian missiles]."

A spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned the Iranian attack, saying it was a violation of the country's sovereignty and airspace. The state reserves the right to a direct, proportionate response.

The official noted that the American base was evacuated early and measures were taken to protect those working at the facility. He stressed that there were no casualties in the Iranian attack.