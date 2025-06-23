Qatar closes airspace amid possible Iranian strike on US base

CNN reports on missile launches from Iran toward U.S. military facilities in Qatar and Iraq

US base in Qatar (Photo: Ali Haider/EPA)

On Monday, June 23, Qatar temporarily suspended air traffic due to regional security concerns. This was reported by the American channel CNN.

"In line with Qatar's commitment to the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors, the competent authorities are announcing a temporary suspension of air traffic in the country's airspace," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

This is part of a set of precautionary measures taken based on the events in the region, the agency noted.

The authorities are "closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners," the statement said.

Journalists noted that the closure of Qatar's airspace coincides with Iran's threats of retaliation after the US strikes on its nuclear facilities last weekend.

CNN, citing two unnamed U.S. officials, writes that the U.S. has noticed signs that Iran is preparing to attack the country's military installations in the Middle East, including the Al Udeid air base in Qatar.

According to CNN, on the air of Iranian state television, Tehran announced the launch of an operation against the US base in Qatar.

Two officials with knowledge of the matter told CNN that the U.S. is tracking several missiles fired from Iran toward U.S. military installations in Qatar and Iraq.

According to a White House spokesman, Pentagon Chief Pete Hagel and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Kane are in the Situation Room.