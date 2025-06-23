Iran warned Qatar about attack in advance – CNN

Coordination between countries was to minimize casualties and preserve the possibility of retreat.

Iranian missile launch (Illustrative photo: Tehran State Resources)

The Iranian authorities warned Qatar in advance about a missile attack on the US Al-Udeid air base, the American television channel CNN reports, citing its own source.

According to the interlocutor, the coordination between Iran and Qatar was aimed at minimizing casualties and preserving the possibility of retreat.

UPDATED. The Axios source also confirmed that Iran coordinated the attack on al-Udeid with Qatar, and that the US administration knew about the threat in advance. Another source said that the United States received "good advance warning" of the Iranian attack.

Meanwhile, a US Defense Department official told CNN that the air base was attacked by Iranian short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

According to him, there is currently no information about losses on the part of the US.