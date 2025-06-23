Trump on Iran attack: Very weak, thanks for the warning

Now the President of the United States hopes for peace

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG / EPA)

US President Donald Trump called Iran's attack on a US military base in Qatar "very weak" and thanked Tehran for its early warning of the strike. The US leader published this post on his social network Truth Social.

"Iran has officially responded to our Obliteration of their Nuclear Facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was "set free," because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction," Trump said.

He said no Americans were injured and "almost no damage was done."

The US president noted that Iran had "gotten it all out" and hoped that "there will, hopefully, be no further HATE" from Tehran.

He also thanked the Islamic Republic for "early notice" about the strike, which prevented casualties and injuries. Earlier, sources in the American media CNN and Axios reported that Iranian authorities had warned Qatar in advance about the attack.

"Perhaps Iran can now proceed to Peace and Harmony in the Region, and I will enthusiastically encourage Israel to do the same," the head of state said.

In a separate post, Trump thanked Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for what he "has done in seeking Peace for the Region." The American politician added that there were no casualties among the Qataris.

Trump's latest post so far reads: "CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!!".