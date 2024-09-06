It is 'necessary' for Zelenskyy and Putin to meet to end war, says Orbán

Viktor Orbán (Photo by Matteo Bazzi / EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the ongoing war between their countries, according to Politico.

During an economic forum in Italy, Viktor Orbán was asked whether a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin was possible. He responded, "Of course."

"It’s necessary! ... The first question is communication. If there is no communication, the war is getting worse and worse," said the Hungarian premier.

Orbán also noted that he has "good relations" with the Ukrainian president.

The Politico article suggests that the Hungarian premier's statement indicates that he is "still trying to play the role of peacemaker in the Russia-Ukraine conflict."

