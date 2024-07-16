Orban's policies. EU unable to strip Hungary of Council presidency – top official

Despite his actions, the Hungarian Prime Minister cannot cause harm within the European Union, said the Vice President of the European Commission

Viktor Orban (Photo: Szilard Koszticsak/EPA)

The European Union has "no possibility" to strip Hungary of its presidency of the Council of the EU, but the bloc will boycott Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's policies, Věra Jourová, Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, said in an interview with Suspilne.

The official noted that trust in Orban within the European Union "has fallen to zero."

"I'm a lawyer, so I'll give a dry lawyer's answer: we cannot deprive Hungary of the presidency. There is no possibility to do this. But we can boycott and openly show that we disagree with Mr. Orban's policies," Jourová stated.

She said that the EU is currently boycotting Orban and gradually preparing for the Polish presidency in early 2025.

At the same time, the official emphasized that despite his actions, the Hungarian Prime Minister cannot cause harm within the European Union.

Jourová noted that the country's presidency falls at a time when the Council of the EU will not be making "any key decisions," as the bloc is at the beginning of a legislative period, with changes in mandates in the institutions.

Hungary currently holds the six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, an institution that ensures the coordination of national interests among the 27 EU member states at the ministerial level.

