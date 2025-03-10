Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of NATO or EU missions – Foreign Minister Tajani

Italy believes that the full-scale war in Ukraine could end within a year

Antonio Tajani (Photo: x.com/Antonio_Tajani)

Italy hopes allies will not need to send peacekeepers to Ukraine and will keep its troops off the frontlines, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"Our soldiers will not go to Ukraine’s front — not with a NATO mission, not with a European one. Another option is a UN mission as an interposition force after peace is reached," he explained.

Tajani emphasized working toward a "just peace treaty" that positions allies as "Europe’s protagonists" while respecting Ukraine’s stance.

He also predicted the full-scale war could end within a year.

"We hope [Emmanuel] Macron’s scenario is not needed, because we — like [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy — believe the war could wrap up within a year," he said, referencing French president’s openness to troop deployments.

Other nations are split: Bulgaria ruled out sending troops on February 21 via a parliamentary declaration.

Switzerland, on February 23, did not dismiss sending hundreds of peacekeepers.

Bloomberg reported on February 27 that Turkiye is open to deploying soldiers.

Australia, per a March 4 report, is weighing a peacekeeping role.

Sky News said on March 6 that Britain has discussed a Ukraine coalition with about 20 interested countries.