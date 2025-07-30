Sergio Mattarella (Photo: EPA)

Italy's Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Alexei Paramonov to protest the inclusion of President Sergio Mattarella and other Italian officials on a list of "foreign Russophobes" published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Including the head of state on this list is a provocation against the Republic and the Italian people," said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

He also expressed his solidarity with Mattarella on behalf of the ministry and personally.

The Prime Minister of Italy also declared her support for the president. George Meloni.

"Italy is firmly resolved to stand alongside Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal military aggression and continues to support the Ukrainian people in their heroic resistance. The publication of a list of alleged "Russophobes" accused of "inciting hatred" against Russia is nothing more than another propaganda operation aimed at diverting attention from Moscow's serious responsibility," – quotes its La Repubblica.

Last week, a section appeared on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry entitled "Examples of the use of hate speech against Russia and Russophobic statements by politicians and public figures of foreign states."

It contains statements by Ukrainian and Western politicians, including Mattarella and the NATO Secretary General. Mark Rutte, President of Finland Alexandra Stubba, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz and other officials.

Speech, who was criticized by Russia, was declared president of Italy on February 5.