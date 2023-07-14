Ivan Vyhivskyi appointed new head of Ukraine's National Police: who is he?

The Ukrainian government has appointed Ivan Vyhivskyi as the new head of the country's National Police, according to a statement released after a Cabinet meeting on July 14.

From January 20, 2023, Vyhivskyi held the position of acting head of the National Police.

Prior to that, he headed the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

On January 18, 2023, as a result of a helicopter accident in the town of Brovary just outside Kyiv, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy, Yevhenii Yenin, and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yuriy Lubkovych, died. Then the government appointed the then-head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, as acting minister of internal affairs. Klymenko remaions at the helm of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to this day.

