Jerusalem rejects Kyiv's proposal to counter Iranian UAVs – Ukraine's ambassador to Israel

Israel has rejected Ukraine's proposal to cooperate in countering Iranian drones, Ukraine's ambassador to Israel, Yeghen Korniychuk, said in an interview with Ynet, according to The Times of Israel.

Korniychuk revealed that as early as February 2023, he brought fragments of an Iranian drone used by Russia to attack Kyiv to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At that time, he warned that without cooperation with Ukraine, Israel could soon face similar attacks using the same drones.

"I don’t want to say now, ‘I told you so,’ but I told you so," the diplomat said.

Although cooperation between Kyiv and Jerusalem has intensified since the start of Hamas' attacks on Israel, the Ukrainian ambassador believes that more could have been done, particularly in the exchange of intelligence information.

Russian Shahed kamikaze drones attack various cities in Ukraine daily. According to reports from the Ukrainian Air Force, up to 90 UAVs can be shot down over Ukraine in a single night.

On October 13, the Lebanese Hezbollah attacked Israel with drones, resulting in injuries to dozens of people.

On October 14, 2024, the European Union Council imposed sanctions on seven individuals and several entities for transferring Iranian ballistic missiles and drones to Russia.

