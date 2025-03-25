Joint US-Russia statement on Black Sea ceasefire expected today – CBS

The statement is expected to be released at 10:00 a.m. EET

Black Sea (Illustrative photo: Robert Ghement/EPA)

The United States and Russia will release a joint statement on Tuesday, detailing a Black Sea ceasefire agreement following talks in Saudi Arabia, CBS News reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the negotiations.

The U.S.-Russia joint statement—set for release at 4:00 a.m. Washington time (8:00 a.m. GMT)—will outline a ceasefire in the Black Sea, a key outcome of closed-door talks held in Riyadh on Monday.

While specifics remain unclear, two sources described technical reports sent to President Donald Trump’s administration as "optimistic," with one adding that Ukrainian officials have been briefed.

The discussions, held without media access, follow a pattern of diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The agreement echoes a prior UN- and Turkiye-brokered deal, abandoned by Russia in 2023, which had enabled Black Sea shipping.

Recent steps toward de-escalation include French and British proposals on March 3 for a one-month partial truce covering air, sea, and energy targets, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 6 called viable "first steps" to ending the war.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, bolstered hopes on March 23, predicting "real progress" on a Black Sea ceasefire during the Riyadh talks.