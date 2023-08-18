25 countries have joined G7 security declaration, Kyiv hopes for first agreements in 2023

As of today, 25 countries have already joined the G7 declaration, which provides security guarantees to Ukraine, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said on the telethon program.

He added that Ukraine has already started consultations on security guarantees with the USA and UK and is currently agreeing on the start time of such consultations with other partner states.

Yermak noted that 25 states have already joined the G7 declaration agreed in Vilnius. In particular, this week alone, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, and North Macedonia joined.

"I am sure that this number will grow. I am sure that this month we will start these consultations with some countries. And I am sure that we will do everything, and it is absolutely realistic, so that the first agreements can be signed before the end of this year," Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief-of-staff said.

He also emphasized that we are talking about "concrete agreements" and there will be no repetition of the "very sad practice" of the Budapest Memorandum.

On July 12, 2023, following the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries adopted a declaration on security guarantees that should be in effect before Ukraine joins NATO.

The President's Office is certain that the security guarantees received by Ukraine will not be Budapest-2.

Negotiations on security guarantees between Ukraine and the USA started on August 4, and between Ukraine and UK on August 11.

