Cabinet allocates $466 million for construction of protective infrastructure
The Ukrainian government allocated 17.5 billion hryvnias ($466 million) for the construction of defense structures, announced Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
The official noted that this is a record amount allocated for these needs.
Shmyhal noted that 17.5 billion hryvnias ($466 million) will be directed to:
→ construction of engineering and technical and fortification structures;
→ appropriate equipment;
→ a system of non-explosive barriers.
Funds were allocated to relevant departments and regional military administrations, the prime minister concluded.
On November 30, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the construction of a large network of fortifications to help the troops maintain their defenses.
On December 5, the Cabinet of Ministers provided more than 31.7 million hryvnias ($844,430) for the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.
On December 7, the government allocated 788 million hryvnias ($21 million) for fortification and demining.