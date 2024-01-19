Cabinet allocates $466 million for construction of protective infrastructure

Funds will go to relevant departments and regional administrations

Illustrative photo: Operational Command "North"

The Ukrainian government allocated 17.5 billion hryvnias ($466 million) for the construction of defense structures, announced Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The official noted that this is a record amount allocated for these needs.

Shmyhal noted that 17.5 billion hryvnias ($466 million) will be directed to:

→ construction of engineering and technical and fortification structures;

→ appropriate equipment;

→ a system of non-explosive barriers.

Funds were allocated to relevant departments and regional military administrations, the prime minister concluded.

On November 30, 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered the construction of a large network of fortifications to help the troops maintain their defenses.

On December 5, the Cabinet of Ministers provided more than 31.7 million hryvnias ($844,430) for the construction of fortifications in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

On December 7, the government allocated 788 million hryvnias ($21 million) for fortification and demining.