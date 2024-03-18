"Absolute book of horrors": German FM dismisses calls to freeze Ukraine war after UN report

Baerbock opposes freezing the war in Ukraine due to war crimes committed by Russia on temporarily occupied territories

Annalena Baerbok (Photo: EPA)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock rejected calls to freeze the war in Ukraine ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, as reported by BR24.

"Anyone who has read the latest UN report on Russian war crimes in the occupied territories will, in my opinion, no longer talk about whether the conflict should be frozen," Baerbock said.

The minister called the UN report "an absolute book of horrors."

Baerbock's comment was addressed to the leader of the parliamentary group of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Rolf Mützenich, who made such a call during debates in the Bundestag last Thursday, according to the publication.

"We should not only talk about how the war in Ukraine is being conducted. We must also think about how the war can be frozen and then permanently ended," the deputy said at the time.

These words provoked sharp criticism from the Greens and the Free Democratic Party.

