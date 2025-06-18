Kallas said that Russia has a long-term plan of aggression against Europe

The head of European diplomacy stressed that the increase in defense spending in Russia indicates intentions to expand the war

Kaya Callas (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

Russia poses a direct threat to the European Union through acts of sabotage and cyberattacks, and its huge military spending suggests dictator Vladimir Putin plans to use his military forces elsewhere in the future, EU foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas said, according to the Associated Press.

Callas spoke to members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

"Russia is already a direct threat to the European Union," she said.

Kallas listed a number of violations of the airspace of EU countries by Russia, provocative military exercises near its borders, and attacks on energy networks, pipelines, and undersea cables.

The head of European diplomacy noted that Russia spends more on defense than the 27 EU countries combined, and this year it is investing more on defense than "its own healthcare, education, and social policy combined."

"This is a long-term plan for long-term aggression. You don't spend that much on military needs if you don't plan to use them," Kallas warned.