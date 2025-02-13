Kellogg heading to Ukraine and Europe, set for 'tough diplomacy'

The American official heads to Europe to promote Trump's vision for Russia-Ukraine war end

Keith Kellogg (Photo: x.com/SPE_Kellogg)

Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg will visit Germany, Belgium, and Ukraine from February 13 to 22, the U.S. State Department announced.

The visits aim to advance President Donald Trump's goal of achieving peace through strength in Ukraine and protecting U.S. national security interests.

Kellogg will participate in the Munich Security Conference and visit NATO and EU headquarters in Brussels, engaging with allies and partners committed to ending Russia's war against Ukraine and restoring stability in Europe.

"In Ukraine, he will meet with government officials and private citizens who have bravely endured almost three years of war," the statement reads.

The State Department emphasized that Trump has "made it clear that the fighting needs to stop," and the U.S. is prepared to support a long-term solution. Kellogg is committed to conducting "tough diplomacy" to achieve Trump's objectives.

Kellogg mentioned that, in preparation for his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference, he discussed Trump's vision for restoring stability in Ukraine with Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.

"We will work tirelessly towards a lasting peace," he wrote.

On Wednesday, Trump stated that he had a "lengthy and highly productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, followed by a call with Zelenskyy.

Trump then expressed his expectation for multiple in-person meetings with Putin, suggesting they might first meet in Saudi Arabia.